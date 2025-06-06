England-India Test series renamed as Anderson-Tendulkar trophy

The highly anticipated Test series between England and India will be contested for a newly introduced trophy named in honour of two cricketing legends: Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson.

The Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy will be officially unveiled ahead of the five-match series, which begins at Headingley on 20 June.

India’s Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in the history of the game, remains the all-time leading run-scorer in Test cricket with 15,921 runs. The 52-year-old played 200 Tests for India between 1989 and 2013.

England’s James Anderson, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, is both England’s leading wicket-taker and the most successful fast bowler in Test history, with 704 wickets to his name.

The 42-year-old has since taken up a role as England’s bowling consultant and continues to play county cricket for Lancashire after signing a one-year contract extension with the club.

Tendulkar and Anderson faced each other in 14 Test matches, with Anderson dismissing the Indian icon nine times—more than any other bowler managed during Tendulkar’s career.

The decision to commemorate the duo follows a similar gesture made last year, when the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy—named after New Zealand’s Martin Crowe and England’s Graham Thorpe—was introduced during England’s tour of New Zealand.

Historically, Test series between England and India held in the UK have been contested for the Pataudi Trophy, named in honour of the Nawab of Pataudi and his son, both of whom represented India, with the elder Pataudi also playing for England in the 1930s and 40s.

The Pataudi family has been informed of the change.

England remain the final holders of the Pataudi Trophy, having drawn the Covid-delayed series 2-2 across 2021 and 2022.

In India, Test series between the two nations are played for the Anthony de Mello Trophy, named after the former Indian cricket administrator.

It remains unclear whether the newly introduced Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy will also replace the De Mello Trophy for future series held in India.

India squad for England Tests:

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akashdeep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

England squad for the first Test against India:

Ben Stokes (c), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes.

Schedule for India’s tour of England 2025: