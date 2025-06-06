Sarfaraz, Sikander likely to join PCB's new oversight committee: report

An undated picture of former Test cricketer Sikander Bakht (Left) and former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed gesture beside ICC Champions Trophy at the start of ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand at National Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — File/AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is most likely to announce the formation of a new oversight committee tasked with supervising the decisions of the national selection panel and implementing reforms in the domestic cricket structure.

According to the reports, the committee will feature former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and ex-Test cricketer Sikander Bakht among its members.

This newly formed committee will be given a dual mandate: to monitor the actions and decisions of the selection committee and to propose recommendations aimed at strengthening Pakistan's domestic cricket system.

By involving respected former players and experienced cricket administrators, the PCB aims to address long-standing issues and introduce reforms that elevate the standards of the game at both grassroots and professional levels.

This development comes amid a period of significant transition in Pakistan cricket, including recent changes in the selection panel and a renewed emphasis on domestic competitions.

Uncertainty remains over the composition of the new selection committee, with reports suggesting that the tenures of Aleem Dar, Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq may be coming to an end.

Additionally, the PCB is considering the appointment of a new red-ball head coach for the national team, as interim coach Aqib Javed has now assumed the role of Director High Performance.

Sources also disclosed that a firm decision has been made regarding Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s inclusion in the T20I squad, although both players may still feature in the ODI and Test formats.

Meanwhile, white-ball head coach Mike Hesson has already begun preparations to build a competitive squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2027 ODI World Cup.