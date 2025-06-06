Veteran Indian spinner bids farewell to professional cricket

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (left) and spinner Piyush Chawla sitting on the stairs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on October 25, 2020. — BCCI

Former Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has officially announced his retirement from professional cricket, ending a career that spanned over two decades.

In a heartfelt message posted on Instagram, he thanked his coaches KK Gautam and the late Pankaj Saraswat, among others.

"From representing India at the highest level to being part of the victorious 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup squads, every moment in this incredible journey has been nothing short of a blessing. These memories will forever remain etched in my heart," Chawla wrote.

"Though I step away from the crease, cricket will always live with me, I now look forward to embarking on a new journey, carrying the lessons and spirit of this beautiful game," he added.

The 36-year-old represented India in three Test matches, 25 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and seven T20 Internationals, with his last international appearance coming at the 2012 T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka.

Chawla’s final outing in domestic cricket was in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a tournament he had committed to in hopes of securing a spot in the IPL 2025.

However, he went unsold at the IPL mega auction in November and later joined a local sports platform as part of their programming team during the tournament.

Over his IPL career, Chawla played 192 matches across four franchises—Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Mumbai Indians (MI).

He took 192 wickets, with the highlight being the 2014 season when he famously hit the winning runs to help KKR clinch their second IPL title in three years. His last IPL appearance was in 2024 with Mumbai Indians.

He finishes as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

Chawla first gained attention as a 16-year-old when he bowled Sachin Tendulkar with a googly during the 2005 Challenger Trophy.

In 2006, he made his Test debut against England in Mohali, shortly after featuring in India’s Under-19 World Cup squad alongside future stars Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ravindra Jadeja.

His career peaked between 2007 and 2011, during which he was part of India’s victorious 2007 T20 World Cup squad, the ODI squad that won a tri-series in Australia in 2008, and the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning team.

In domestic cricket, Chawla represented Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, claiming 446 first-class wickets in 137 matches.