Ecuador spoil Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil bow with stubborn draw

An undated photo of Brazilian footballer Estevão (Left) in action against Ecuador. — CBF



GUAYAQUIL: Carlo Ancelotti got off to a disappointing start as Brazil coach with Ecuador spoiled his bow with a 0-0 draw in South American Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Brazil were unable to score against Ecuador's organised defence with few chances in the first half. Vinicius Jr got the golden opportunity assisted by Gerson but failed to convert against goalkeeper Gonzalo Valle.

Ecuador looked dangerous in the second half when John Yeboah tried to create an opportunity but striker Nilson Angulo was caught offside.

Ancelotti's side continued to create chances but failed to score from them, with Richarlison wasting a well-placed pass from Vinicius Jr in the box and Casemiro's powerful long-range shot being saved by Valle.

Brazil is in fourth place with 22 points on the table with Argentina leading with 34 points while Ecuador is following them with 24.

Ancelotti was appointed as the new coach last month after his exit from Real Madrid to help Brazil become world champions for the sixth time.

Brazil will next face third-placed Paraguay on June 10.

Meanwhile, Ecuador are closer to qualifying as the top six teams qualify directly for next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. They will next face ninth-placed Peru on Tuesday.

Casemiro after the match said that it would take some time to start accelerating under Ancelotti.

"Of course we always have to improve, but little by little we're getting better. It's only been two or three days with a new coach. The dynamic is good, the atmosphere is good. I'm very happy to be back. The atmosphere is excellent," Casemiro said.