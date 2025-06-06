Mohammad Abbas extends Nottinghamshire stay for full 2025 Championship

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas picked up just one wicket in 21 overs in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on December 27, 2024. — AFP

Nottinghamshire seamer Mohammad Abbas will now be available for all seven of the club’s remaining Rothesay County Championship fixtures in the 2025 season, following an extension to his initial deal.

The 35-year-old was originally set to return to the squad in September for the final three matches of the campaign.

However, an amendment to his agreement — pending international clearance — will now see him feature in four additional fixtures across June and July.

The right-arm pacer has made an immediate impact since joining Nottinghamshire, taking 16 wickets in his first three outings at an impressive average of 18.81.

The four extra fixtures he will now be available for include a Trent Bridge encounter with Yorkshire, both home and away matches against Somerset, and a return to his former club Hampshire.

“I’m very happy to be staying with Nottinghamshire for more games,” said Abbas. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far.

“We have started the season really well, so I will be doing everything I can to make sure that carries on for the rest of the summer.”

Nottinghamshire Head Coach Peter Moores welcomed the development, highlighting both Abbas’s on-field and off-field contributions.

“It’s fantastic news that Mo has agreed to expand his stay with Notts.

“He’s proven his ability over the games he’s played for us already, but what we have learnt about him too is how good he is off the field as well.

“Mo has fitted in so well with the playing group and offered the benefit of his experience to others, and we’re really looking forward to him now staying with us for the full summer.”

For the unversed, the 35-year-old has thus far represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, with his most recent appearance coming earlier this year, during which he also amassed the milestone of 100 wickets.