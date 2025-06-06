Former wicketkeeper raises doubts over Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen's T20I future

An undated picture of Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi (left), Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam (right) during a training session. — PCB

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Atiq uz Zaman has raised concerns over the future of star players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi in the national T20I setup.

Speaking in a recent interview with Pakpassion, Zaman expressed uncertainty regarding the trio’s role in the shortest format, particularly in light of their absence from recent series and the team management’s decisions following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

“I'm not sure. I think there is after PSL, I don't know what tournament they need to play to prove themselves. Pakistan, you never know. They've been rested. This series and next series, they all been without playing any cricket at all. So you can, you can expect these things from Pakistan,” Zaman said.

The 49-year-old also voiced disappointment over Mohammad Rizwan’s omission from the squad, despite his consistent performances and value to the national team.

“I think it's Pakistan tradition to be honest. Whoever become the captain, it get drops very quickly. So if you want to drop somebody, just give a captaincy and put all the blame on him. So I personally like Rizwan, to be honest,” he stated.

“I think he's a quality player for Pakistan. He's performed really, really well. He done really very well. I don't know what's the reason for Rizwan to be dropped. And, selectors can tell you betterly, but, you know, it's a little bit disappointment not to see Rizwan in the squad,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Rizwan was named Pakistan’s white-ball captain on October 27, 2024, during a press conference by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, ahead of the tour to Australia.

Since then, the 33-year-old has led Pakistan in 17 ODIs, winning eight and losing nine matches. Under his leadership, Pakistan failed to defend their Champions Trophy title and were the first team to be eliminated from the 2025 edition of the tournament, despite being the hosts.

In T20Is, Mohammad Rizwan captained Pakistan in four matches without securing a single win, and in a recent development, he was removed as T20I captain after just two series.

Middle-order batter Salman Ali Agha has since been appointed as the new T20I skipper and led Pakistan to a 3-0 clean sweep over Bangladesh in Lahore.