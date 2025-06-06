NBA Finals: Tyrese Haliburton's last-second heroics help Pacers stun Thunder

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (Centre) and forward Aaron Nesmith celebrate after the former makes the game winning shot during the fourth quarter of game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on June 5, 2025. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Tyrese Haliburton scored a clutch last-second shot that powered the Indiana Pacers to a thrilling 111-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals here at Paycom Centre on Thursday.

Haliburton, who scored 14 points with six assists and 10 rebounds hit a 21-foot pull-up jumper in the final second when they were trailing by one point to seal the opening game of the seven-match series in the NBA playoffs.

It was Haliburton's fourth big-time shot in the closing seconds during this year's playoffs.

Haliburton reflected on the victory saying that the team did not think the game was over until the final second.

"As a group, we never think the game is over, ever, Honestly speaking, ever," Haliburton said.

"I don't know what you say about it, but I know that this group is a resilient group. And we don't give up until it's 0.0 on the clock," he added.

The Pacers had not led in the Thursday game until Halliburton drained his latest clutch hoop with 0.3 seconds remaining.

The Thunder started the game aggressively, with 29-20 in the first and 28-25 in the second quarter heading to third with 12 points lead.

The Pacers cut the deficit to nine points with scores of 31-28 in the third quarter but they trailed by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter, and though Indiana cut the deficit to one in the closing seconds, the Thunder had the ball in the Most Valuable Player's hands with a chance to put the Pacers away.

However, Andrew Nembhard guarded MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tenaciously, helping force a missed fadeaway that opened the door for Halliburton's heroics.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will take place on Sunday in Oklahoma City.