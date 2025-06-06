Scott Boland unsure of spot for WTC final against South Africa

Scott Boland of Australia bowls during a Australia Nets Session on June 04, 2025 in Beckenham, England. — ICC

Australia fast bowler Scott Boland has admitted he remains unsure whether he will secure a place in the playing XI for his team’s ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title defence against South Africa at Lord’s next week.

Boland played a key role in Australia’s maiden WTC triumph at The Oval in 2023 and strengthened his case with an outstanding performance in the Border-Gavaskar series win over India earlier this year.

However, he faces tough competition from fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood for one of the fast bowling slots in the upcoming WTC Final, which begins on June 11.

The experienced 36-year-old revealed that he has not yet had any direct communication from the selectors about his selection status.

"I haven't had any chats with them (selectors)," Boland said in London on Thursday.

"My goal coming into the last two months is just to get myself and my body in the position where I can put my hand up and be ready to go if it (selection) goes my way.

"I probably felt like back into the Shield season (Australian domestic red-ball competition) my knee was sort of not wearing away but wasn't going how I wanted it to go and didn't feel like I was bowling how I wanted, but now I feel like I'm in a really good spot that I can bowl how I want to bowl.

"It's pulling up really well so that's all I can do and I just want to make that decision (for selectors) as hard as possible."

The right-arm pacer’s recent fitness progress is a positive sign for his selection hopes.

He managed to bowl a lengthy spell during Australia’s first practice session in Beckenham, while Hazlewood only arrived in London later that evening after winning the IPL Final with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Persistent rain in London on Thursday forced the cancellation of training, denying Hazlewood a chance to practice with the Australian squad; despite acknowledging Hazlewood’s quality and experience, he pointed to his own recent performances to bolster his case.

"I feel like I had a couple of really strong games (during the Border-Gavaskar series), but Josh is obviously a world-class bowler. He's one of the best bowlers in the world, coming off a really good IPL so I'm sure he'll be doing the same thing here (to push his case for selection),” he noted.

"Obviously we all want to play, but there's probably not room for all of us."

If selected, this will be the 36-year-old’s first match at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. The fast bowler admitted that playing at the Home of Cricket would be a special moment.

"I'd love to play at Lord's," he said.

"I think everyone's looking forward to getting there for training in a few days' time and then getting to the game as it's a pretty special place for cricket."

Australia's Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett