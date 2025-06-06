Olympic champion Ian Thorpe reports $150,000 theft from home

An undated picture of Olympic champion Ian Thorpe. — Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian swimming legend Ian Thorpe has fallen victim to an alleged $150,000 robbery, with high-value items including watches, jewellery, and other personal belongings reportedly stolen from his home.

The five-time Olympic gold medallist reported the theft at Paddington Police Station on Thursday afternoon.

“We believe that he’s in the red to the tune of $150,000,” 2GB’s Ben Fordham said on-air on Friday morning.

Thorpe’s manager, James Erskine, confirmed to this publication that the swimmer filed the police report following advice from his insurance company, which required official documentation before processing a claim for the stolen items.

Erskine said personal items such as jewellery and watches were among the missing goods, but emphasised that none of Thorpe's Olympic medals were taken.

“He’s been away, so he doesn’t know when the stuff has been stolen. There seems to be no obvious break-in,” Erskine said.

“There’s no missing Olympic medals. There were one or two sentimental items missing.”

In a statement, New South Wales Police confirmed that a 42-year-old man attended Paddington Police Station around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday to report the alleged incident.

“Officers attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command have commenced an investigation into the incident,” the statement read.

Thorpe is scheduled to fulfil commentary duties for Channel Nine next week during the Australian swimming trials in Adelaide.