Lamine Yamal leads Spain's victory over France in thriller to reach Nations League final

Spain's Pedri celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates at MHPArena in Stuttgart on June 5, 2025. — Reuters

STUTTGART: Lamine Yamal’s double in a thriller propelled Spain to a 5-4 win over France here at MHPArena on Thursday to set up the UEFA Nations League final with Portugal.

Spain, the defending champions, have made it to the Nations League final for the third consecutive time.

The European champions dominated the first half of the semi-final with fine goals by Nico Williams and Mikel Merino inside 25 minutes to go 2-0 into the second.

Spain’s goalkeeper Unai Simon equally played an important role with brilliant saves, denying France to score in the first half.

Spain's 17-year-old young sensation Yamal then earned a penalty when he was fouled by Adrien Rabiot, to add a third nine minutes into the second half before his Barcelona teammate Pedri made it 4-0 one minute later with the help of Williams's pass.

France pulled a goal back through striker Kylian Mbappe from the penalty spot near the hour mark following a foul by Pedro Porro.

Yamal in the 67 minutes mark showed individual brilliance to add Spain’s fifth which proved to be a winning goal.

France rallied with an extraordinary effort from Rayan Cherki, Dani Vivian's own goal and a Randal Kolo Muani finish causing Spain some late jitters but they held on to book a clash with their Portuguese rivals on Sunday.

Yamal stated that he tries to give 100% every time he lands on the pitch, and he also praised France for the quality of their players.

"I always say it to my mother, I try to give it all. It is what motivates me to play football, why I wake up in the mornings, “ Yamal said.

"France have world class players. The scoreline after 60 minutes was very big, but they have players who make you suffer.

"We (Spain and Portugal) are two very good teams with world-class players. The best will win. I hope to bring the cup to Spain."

The semi-final became the first-ever Nations League match to feature nine goals. It was also the first time France had conceded five times in a match since 1969.

Spain will face Portugal on Sunday in the final.