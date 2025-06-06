South Africa consider promoting Wiaan Mulder in WTC final line-up

Wiaan Mulder of South Africa pictured during a warm up match between South Africa and Zimbabwe ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 on June 04, 2025 in Arundel, England. — ICC

South Africa are weighing the option of sending Wiaan Mulder up the order in the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord’s, with recent warm-up performances offering clues about their potential batting strategy.

In their final practice match at Arundel against Zimbabwe, Mulder batted at No.3 — a role he may reprise in the final on June 11. However, his stint was brief, managing only 26 runs before being trapped lbw by Tanaka Chivanga.

After the early dismissal of Aiden Markram for 13, the Proteas' middle order stabilized the innings. Half-centuries from Ryan Rickelton (62), Temba Bavuma (58), and Tristan Stubbs (58) powered South Africa to 313/2.

Several batters were retired out to provide other players with valuable time in the middle.

Head coach Shukri Conrad has all but confirmed that Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton will open the innings, leaving the No.3 position to be contested between Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, and Tony de Zorzi.

David Bedingham is also in contention for a middle-order slot.

De Zorzi scored 28 batting at No.6 before being retired, but based on the warm-up game's structure, he may be the player to make way if the same batting order is retained.

Mulder’s all-round abilities could become crucial if the Lord’s pitch favors fast bowlers, particularly if spinner Keshav Maharaj is included to support the pace attack. However, Mulder did not bowl during Zimbabwe’s innings, where the visitors ended Day 1 on 48/1 after 11 overs, with Craig Ervine leading the side.

Despite the speculation around Mulder's promotion, batting coach Ashwell Prince remained non-committal when addressing the media.

"At the moment, the best way to prepare for us as a squad is to keep all possibilities open," Ashwell told media present at Arundel.

"We don't know what the surface is going to look like when we get there. Should it be a case where he's required to do that job, we want to make sure that he's at least had some sort of preparation but we don't know whether he's going to be required to do that, because we haven't had a look at the surface.

"We'll only be able to tell when we get there."

South Africa will finalise their playing XI closer to the final, with multiple options still on the table based on pitch conditions and strategic balance.

It is pertinent to mention that South Africa’s journey to the WTC final featured a strong campaign, playing 12 matches and winning eight.

After a drawn home series against India (1-1) and a 2-0 series loss in New Zealand, the Proteas bounced back impressively with series victories over West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0) and Pakistan (2-0).

South Africa Squad for WTC Final:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.