New Zealand announce new head coach after Gary Stead’s exit

Gary Stead looks on during the first one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on January 5, 2025. — AFP

The New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) has officially named Rob Walter as the new head coach of the national team across all three formats, following the departure of Gary Stead.

The 49-year-old former South Africa white-ball coach has been entrusted with leading the Blackcaps in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

Walter emerged as a top candidate after stepping down from his role with South Africa, despite having more than two years remaining on his contract with Cricket South Africa (CSA).

During his time with South Africa, Walter guided the team to the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, as well as the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Walter, who had previously lived in New Zealand, maintained his family base in Hawke's Bay even while coaching abroad.

He has held domestic coaching roles with the Otago Volts and Central Stags, leading the Stags to Ford Trophy and Plunket Shield titles during the 2022–23 season.

He also coached New Zealand A on a tour to India in 2022 and has served as an assistant coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Although NZC had initially considered splitting coaching duties between red and white-ball formats, the board ultimately decided to appoint Walter as the all-format head coach.

His contract includes overseeing New Zealand's campaigns during the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, the 2027 ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cups in 2026 and 2028, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"The Blackcaps have been a successful and highly-regarded team on the world scene for some time now and it's a real privilege to be given the chance to add to that," Walter said.

"It's an amazing opportunity to work with such a talented group of players and support staff through a period of time in which so many global events, as well as massive bilateral series, will be contested.

"I just can't wait to get started. It's exciting, it's challenging, and the opportunity is enormous for everyone."

NZC Chief Executive Scott Weenink expressed full confidence in the new appointment.

"Rob is a world-class coach with an outstanding pedigree," said Weenink.

"His success in New Zealand's domestic cricket, combined with his recent achievements on the international stage with South Africa, makes him the ideal candidate to lead the Blackcaps. We’re thrilled to welcome Rob back home as we embark on an exciting and demanding period, including three major ICC events."

For the unversed, Walter will officially begin his role in mid-June and is set to lead New Zealand on their upcoming tour of Zimbabwe in July.