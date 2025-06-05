England-India Test series to be named after Anderson, Tendulkar: report

This collage of picture shows former England cricketer James Anderson (left) and India's Sachin Tendulkar. — AFP/BCCI

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have decided to name the Test series between the two cricketing nations after James Anderson and Tendulkar, international media reported on Thursday.

According to a report, both Tendulkar and Anderson will unveil the trophy during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Lord’s, scheduled to get underway on June 11.

England and India, on the other hand, will kick off their respective WTC 2025-27 campaign with a five-match series, slated to commence in Leeds on June 20.

Notably, the series played in England between the two teams was called the Pataudi Trophy, named after former India captains Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and his son, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Similarly, the series played in India was dubbed as Anthony de Mello Trophy to honour the services of one of the founding members of the BCCI. He also served as the board’s first secretary and president from 1946-47 to 1950-51.

The upcoming five-match Test series between England and India will begin at Headingley, then move to Edgbaston, The Lord’s, Old Trafford before concluding at The Oval.

India, who have not won a Test series in England since 2007, have sent several squad members ahead to play for India A against the England Lions. The remainder of their touring party is due to arrive in the United Kingdom on Friday.

For the unversed, the home side have also announced their squad for the series opener.

England squad for the first Test against India:

Ben Stokes (c), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes.