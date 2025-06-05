FIFA partners with Saudi Arabia's PIF for Club World Cup

General view as Manchester City's Kyle Walker lifts the trophy alongside teammates after winning the Club World Cup final on December 22, 2023. — Reuters

PARIS: The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) on Thursday, announced Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) as its official partner for the Club World Cup.

The Club World Cup is scheduled to start in the United States of America (USA) on June 14.

It will be a tournament lasting almost a month, bringing together 32 clubs for the first time, who will compete in 11 cities across the USA.

Romy Gai, Chief Business Officer at FIFA, welcomed the new partner and emphasised the importance of delivering a historic tournament while supporting the development of football clubs around the world.

“We are delighted to welcome PIF as a partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Together, we look forward to delivering a historic tournament that inspires and unites fans from around the world," Gai said.

“The partners of the first-ever 32-team FIFA Club World Cup believe in our vision to make football truly global. Their support of the tournament will not only be integral to its success but will underpin investment in supporting the development of club football everywhere.”

PIF's Mohammed AlSayyad, on the other hand, reiterated their plans of creating a legacy to grow the sport worldwide.

“PIF is creating a legacy of transformative impact in sports including through its partnerships, delivering positive and lasting results at every level, from players and fans to host communities.

“PIF is at the forefront of growing football around the world following our Concacaf partnership announced last year and our continued investment in football. We are unlocking opportunities to drive the growth of the sport around the world.”