Ireland make three changes to squad for West Indies T20Is

DUBLIN: Ireland on Thursday, announced making three changes to their squad for the three-match T20I series against West Indies, scheduled to commence on June 12.

The most notable of the three changes include the return of experienced pacer Mark Adair, who missed their three-match ODI series against West Indies, played last month.

On the contrary, right-arm pacer Craig Young, who missed the ODIs, has also been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series, alongside all-rounder Curtis Campher, who failed to recover in time.

Meanwhile, Gareth Delany who was initially named in Ireland’s T20I squad, got sidelined due to an injury sustained during a club game.

As a result, 22-year-old batter Tim Tector and wicketkeeper batter Stephen Doheny have been recalled, while leg-spinner Gavin Hoey earned his maiden T20I call-up.

Tector made his debut in the rain-hit encounter against Zimbabwe in February this year, which remains his only T20I appearance till date.

Doheny, on the other hand, last represented Ireland in the shortest format in January 2023 in an away series against the Chevrons.

“It’s been a trying period of late, with some unfortunate injuries sidelining a number of our key players. Both the recent ODI series, and this month’s T20I series, against West Indies have really tested the strength of depth in our talent pool,” Ireland's national men’s selector Andrew White said.

“With the next Men’s T20 World Cup approaching in February 2026, this series is an important part of preparing the squad for the challenge and will serve as a good barometer of where we are at.”



The three T20Is will be played in Bready on June 12, 14 and 15, respectively.

Ireland squad for West Indies T20Is:

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Stephen Doheny, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White and Gavin Hoey.