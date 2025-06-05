MCC chairman Mark Nicholas says PSL needs ‘more marketing’

An undated picture of MCC chairman Mark Nicholas at The Lord's in London. — MCC

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) chairman Mark Nicholas said that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) needs to improve its marketing to compete with other franchise leagues around the world.

Nicholas, who was a part of the star-studded commentary panel for the recently concluded PSL 10, shared his standout observation that the league does not market as hard and successful as its major rivals.

“I did two weeks of the Pakistan Super League, and one outstanding observation would be that they don’t market as hard or as successfully as some of the other leagues,” Nicholas said.

Following his commentary stint at the PSL 10, the former Hampshire batter is set to oversee the second edition of the World Cricket Connects, during which the franchise cricket would be one of the most prominent points of discussion.

A separate panel will debate on whether the sport is ‘cool’, while Nicholas has already shared his verdict, stating that more work needs to be done in this regard.

Mark Nicholas, however, credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for attracting a younger audience towards the sport, while also praising the role of SA20, the Caribbean Premier League and The Hundred.

“The answer is, currently, it is not cool enough,” he said.

“In its shortest format, certainly in India, maybe with The Hundred and the Caribbean Premier League, and probably with SA20, there is an increasingly younger audience and more examples of kids saying to their parents ‘I want to go to the cricket’ rather than the other way round.

“It’s getting cooler again and I would say India and the IPL has driven that.

“People throw stones at marketing, but good marketing is unbelievably powerful.

“I would say that here (England) with the Hundred, South Africa, India, they do it well.”