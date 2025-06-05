Japanese Boxer Kosei Tanaka announces retirement at 29

An undated picture of Japanese professional boxer Kosei Tanaka. — AFP

Japanese professional boxer Kosei Tanaka announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 29 due to repeated eye injuries, international media reported on Wednesday.

Within 21 professional bouts, Tanaka made history by becoming the quickest boxer to claim world titles in four different weight divisions, securing the WBO belts at strawweight, light-flyweight, flyweight and super-flyweight.

He broke the record of American legend Oscar De La Hoya, who achieved the milestone in 24 fights.

Tanaka debuted in professional boxing at the age of 18 and retired with an impressive career record of 20 wins and two losses. In his last bout, he was defeated by South Africa’s Phumelele Cafu.

He said he underwent surgery on both eyes after the bout.

While announcing his retirement on X, formerly Twitter, Tanaka shared that his eyes have become brittle and thus can no longer spar or compete.

"I'm retiring as a professional boxer. 11 years of professional life ... The reason is all about my repeated eye injuries...," Tanaka wrote.

"Due to the effects of hernia operations on my neck and many, many operations on my eyes alone in the four years from 2021, my eyes have become brittle and I can no longer spar, let alone compete."

He further explained to his fans that he chose this course of action because he had no other option.

"I decided to retire because there was no way for me to get into the ring."

Despite physical setbacks, Tanaka retired as a highly successful and respected boxer in Japan.