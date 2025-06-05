Former Chelsea winger praises club's new signing Estevao

Palmeiras' Estevao Willian reacts against Red Bull Bragantino in Brasileiro Championship on May 18, 2025. — Reuters

Former Chelsea winger Willian Borges da Silva expressed high hopes for their latest signing, Estevao Willian, suggesting the young Brazilian has the potential to reach the same heights as Lamine Yamal.

Willian, while comparing the two rising talents, highlighted Estevao’s great potential and noted similarities in their playing styles.

He further expressed his hope for Estevao to succeed in England, winning many titles and scoring a plethora of goals for Chelsea.

"Without a doubt, he has a lot of potential, a lot of quality," Willian said.

"The player has the advantage of still being so young, but with great potential like Lamine Yamal, they have a similar style.

"I hope that he can be very successful here in England playing for Chelsea, he can win many titles, score a lot of goals with the Chelsea jersey and he will help to win titles over the years," he concluded.

Estevao is set to officially join Chelsea after Palmeiras’ Club World Cup campaign, where they will face FC Porto on June 15.

Chelsea will kick off their Club World Cup against Leon on June 16.

Chelsea announced that they signed the 18-year-old from Palmeiras last summer for an initial fee worth €34 million ($37m).

Estevao helped the team win the under-15s and under-17s Campeonato Paulista, the under-17s Brazil Cup, and the under-17s Brazilian Championship Serie A.