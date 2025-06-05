‘Manchester City’s new signings will inject fresh energy,’ says Pep Guardiola

An undated picture of Manchester City's manager Pep Guadiola. — AFP

Manchester City’s coach Pep Guardiola said that new signings and staff will bring fresh energy into their next season after a dismal 2024-25 campaign.

City’s streak of four consecutive Premier League titles ended this season after they finished third behind second-placed Arsenal and champion Liverpool.

After a failed campaign City is looking for some fresh air through new staff and signings led by Kevin De Bruyne’s exit as they look to rebuild.

Guardiola stated that in past 15 years a lot of people left him but the new people and players coming to the club will bring energy.

"In 15 years, a lot left, everyone cheated on me! But the new ones, younger people and new players, they always bring this energy and this energy revitalises a lot,” Guardiola said.

"I need energy for myself and the people give me energy. You see the eyes, new faces, 'I want to do it,' 'I want to be there,' new little details in the training sessions. It's new energy.

"Because energy for itself, the energy is one Premier League more, one Champions League more or one Community Shield more? It's not.”

The City boss further explained why changing players and staff is good for the team.

“It's not going to change my life one Premier League more or less in my period in Man City, it's not going to change anything,” the City manager said.

"But the [new] people, they give you that [energy] day by day the people. That is the reason why changing players and staff is really good," he concluded.