Aiden Markram hopes 2025’s jinx-breaking trend continues at WTC final

ARUNDEL: South Africa’s top-order batter Aiden Markram expressed his desire for the run of sporting trophy droughts broken in 2025 to continue at the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final when they take on defending champion Australia from June 11.

The ongoing year saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning their maiden men’s IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings, while in the football world, France’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the UEFA Champions League for the first time.

Although, Markram emphasised that there was not much discussion regarding the trend within South Africa’s squad but hopes it to be an omen for his team.

"(There's) not much chat along those lines in terms of watching the other events, but hopefully that trend can continue," Markram told ICC Digital ahead of the WTC final.

"Obviously we've been chasing it now for many years as a squad.

"Across all formats, we've probably improved slightly throughout and had sniffs to win it. If we can get ourselves into a position over the five days of the Test match to win, we'll push really hard for that."

South Africa have been one of the most consistent teams across formats as they made it to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final last year while playing semi-finals of both ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and Champions Trophy 2025.

Commenting on their mindset and approach towards the WTC final, Aiden Markram shared that every player received clear instructions.

"I think it's the collective decision for each guy to bring their best skill. It's going to be a tough game.

"It's a Test match, of course, against Australia and a Dukes ball, Lord’s, all those sorts of things, but ultimately, the guys have a skillset that have got them here, got them selected, throughout the cycle performed as well, doing those skills.

"So it's about backing that, our best skill versus their (Australia’s) best skill, and we'll see where it lands us at the end of the day."