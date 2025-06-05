Mike Hesson outlines vision after Pakistan’s T20I win over Bangladesh

Pakistan's newly appointed white-ball coach Mike Hesson during the three-day training camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on June 3, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson has expressed his aspirations for the national team following their return to winning form under his leadership, highlighted by a comprehensive 3-0 T20I series victory against Bangladesh.

Speaking in a recent interview on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast, Hesson shared a personal goal that transcends mere statistics and results.

“More than anything, I want the people of Pakistan to feel proud when they watch their team play. That’s the kind of connection we’re trying to build — something deeper, something lasting,” he said.

The year 2025 has been eventful for the Men in Green across all three formats of the game. Pakistan began by levelling the two-match home Test series against West Indies 1-1.

They then travelled to Australia for a three-match ODI and T20I series, where the national team made history by winning the ODI series on Australian soil for the first time since 2002. However, Pakistan was subsequently whitewashed 3-0 in the T20I series.

Pakistan bounced back strongly, defeating Zimbabwe in both the ODI and T20I series, winning 2-1 in each format.

The tour to South Africa brought mixed results as Pakistan won the ODI series 3-0 but suffered defeats in the T20I series 2-0 and the two-match Test series 2-0.

Later, Pakistan hosted South Africa and New Zealand for a tri-nation ODI series, which was ultimately won by New Zealand after they beat Pakistan in the final.

The Men in Green’s campaign at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 — held in Pakistan and the UAE — ended in disappointment following losses to New Zealand and arch-rivals India.

Pakistan then toured New Zealand for a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series and failed to achieve the desired results as they could secure only one victory in eight white-ball fixtures.

Under Mike Hesson’s guidance, Pakistan continued their strong home form by sweeping Bangladesh 3-0 in the recent T20I series in Lahore.

After a brief rest, Pakistan is set to tour Bangladesh in July, pending official confirmation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), following the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) announcement of the proposed schedule.

The team will then travel to the West Indies for a three-match ODI and T20I series scheduled from late July to mid-August.

For the unversed, Pakistan will play their first Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 against South Africa in October, consisting of two Tests.

The two teams will also lock horns in three ODIs and as many T20Is.