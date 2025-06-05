UFC legend leaks amount offered to Jon Jones for Tom Aspinall fight

An undated photo of American MMA fighter Jon Jones. — X/@JonnyBones

The former UFC legend and Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) Chael Sonnen on Wednesday claimed that Jon Jones asked for a $12 million guarantee for the Tom Aspinall fight.

The highly anticipated bout between Aspinall and Jones has been in talks for quite some time, and Dana White, the CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has validated it after claiming that it will occur this year.

Jones won the vacant heavyweight title by submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round at UFC 285 in March 2023 and has only defended the belt once—against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November 2024.

Meanwhile, Aspinall won the interim title by stopping Sergei Pavlovich, when Jones was injured and then successfully defended it in July 2024.

Aspinall after waiting for quite some time appears to have moved on from Jones fight and now looking for his next fight.

Jones sent fans into hysteria recently when he told the fans that ‘Tom and I agreed to wait for the UFC,’ during a seminar in Thailand.

Despite Jones' statement, Aspinall publicly said that the former is ‘retired’ and revealed he has a date for the next fight.

Meanwhile, Sonnen the former UFC contender-turned-analyst on his YouTube channel has claimed that the American asked for a handsome amount to fight Aspinall.

“I don’t believe Jon Jones has turned down this fight. Whatever that number was, and I believe to be $12 million, in case you’re interested. Got my own sources,” Sonnen said.

“The UFC said, ‘Okay’. Jon’s check at the end of the night will be the biggest check he’s ever got,” he added.

Sonnen further asserted that it would be the biggest cheque in UFC history.

“It will be the biggest cheque anyone has ever got from the UFC. It will beat out [Brock] Lesnar, it will beat out Georges [St-Pierre]. Ronda Rousey’s weren’t as big as they embellished, it will crush hers.”