Tyson Fury urges Deontay Wilder to retire

An undated photo of former British boxer Tyson Fury and American boxer Deontay Wilder. — X

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury advised Deontay Wilder to retire from professional boxing after back-to-back defeats to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang, and a year-long absence from the ring.

Fury's career has seen dramatic highs and lows. After his victory over Wladimir Klitschko, he took a break from boxing due to mental health struggles, substance abuse, and weight gain.

He made a sensational return in 2018, eventually dethroning WBC heavyweight champion Wilder. The two fought three times, with the first bout ending in a controversial draw, followed by two dominant wins for Fury.

However, now Fury has advised his old rival Wilder, who has beaten Robert Helenius but lost on points to Parker and was knocked out by Zhang following two losses to the former British boxer.

Speaking in an interview Fury has advised Wilder to hang up his gloves for good.

“Being truthful I’d like to see poor old Deontay retire from boxing. Since that trilogy we had, we took a lot of years out of each other’s lives,” Fury said.

“That war we had which ended in the 11th round by knockout, that takes a lot out of your tank and you don’t recover from fights like that. Between mine and Wilder’s trilogy, there was 10 knockdowns,” he added.

Fury further continued saying there is nothing left in Wilder, the only thing that is the same about him is his name.

“It takes a lot out of a fighter and even when he’s come back and had a couple of fights since against Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang, he’s only a shadow of his former glory,” Fury stated.

“The only thing that’s the same about Deontay is his name. I’d like to see him retire for sure before he does damage to himself,” he concluded.