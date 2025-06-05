NBA all-star game returns to ‘USA vs. The World’ showdown

An undated picture of NBA All stars. — Reuters

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced on Wednesday that next year’s NBA All-Star Game will return to a “USA versus the World” format.

Under this special format, one team will be composed entirely of American players, while the opposing team will feature players from the rest of the world.

According to international media reports, Silver also revealed that NBC will cover the All-Star Game and has requested suggestions for the best timing to maximise viewership.

“Next year, as part of our new media deal, the All-Star Game returns to NBC, and it so happens that next season will fall right in the middle of the Winter Olympics,” Silver said.

“The game will air on NBC, with Winter Olympic events leading into it, and more Olympic coverage following the game — which will be played in the afternoon instead of the evening.

“So, what better time to showcase some form of USA against the world?”

Silver added that the exact format is still under consideration, but the NBA has taken note of the NHL’s successful approach.

“I’m not exactly sure what the format will be yet,” Silver explained. “Obviously, we’ve paid a lot of attention to what the NHL did, which was a huge success.”