Novak Djokovic calls Jannik Sinner ‘best player’

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match on June 2, 2025 and Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his quarter final match on June 4, 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris. — Reuters

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic named Jannik Sinner as the 'best player' of the past few seasons just before their semi-final at the French Open on Friday.

Sinner, who has come back to professional tennis after a months doping ban in May is in top form, and will be facing Djokovic in the semi-final of Roland Garros following his defeat against Carlos Alcaraz in the Italian Open final.

World number one Sinner defeated Kazakh showman Alexander Bublik 6-1 7-5 6-0 to qualify for the semi-final while Djokovic came victorious over Germany’s Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic believes Sinner is the best player for the last couple of years and is in top form.

“Jannik is in tremendous form, and he has been the best player for the last couple of years, deservedly. He's been playing some terrific tennis, attacking tennis, and just super strong from every aspect of his game,” Djokovic said.

“I haven't played him now in quite some time, and, you know, we always had some exciting matches. At one point, I think we played three or four matches in a very short amount of time on hard court, but I don't think -- we played maybe once I think on clay in Monte-Carlo years ago,” he added.

Djokovic further added that it is the biggest occasion for him to play world number one in the semi-final of Roland Garros.

“Yeah, it's going to be semi-finals of a Grand Slam against the No. 1 in the world. There is no bigger occasion for me, so I'll try to do my best to step it up and perform as well as I did tonight,” Djokovic concluded.