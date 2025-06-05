South Africa dominate Zimbabweans in WTC final warm-up

South Africa's Ryan Rickelton plays a shot on the second day of their warm-up match against Zimbabwe in AArundel on June 5, 2025. — ICC

ARUNDEL: South Africa kicked off their preparations for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia with a dominant outing on the second day of the warm-up match against Zimbabwe here at the Arundel Castle Cricket Ground on Thursday.

After the opening day of the fixture got washed out, the Proteas opted to bat first to fine-tune their preparations for the summit clash, scheduled to commence on June 11.

Although South Africa had a shaky start to their innings as they lost Aiden Markram (13) early, they racked up a formidable total of 313/2 declared.

Leading the way for them opening batter Ryan Rickelton, who remained the top-scorer with a 93-ball 62, while skipper Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs made 58 each before getting retired not out.

After as many as their nine players got the opportunity to bat, captain Bavuma declared the innings to give their bowlers a crack at Zimbabwe’s batting unit.

Living up to his expectations, returning pacer Kagiso Rabada provided an early breakthrough to the Proteas as he dismissed Brian Bennett in just the seventh over.

In his previous over, Rabada had also retired hurt opening batter Ben Curran, who sustained a fracture to his right hand.

Nick Welch and Sean Williams then batted sensibly in the dying minutes of the day and added 18 runs for their second-wicket partnership until the Stumps.

At the conclusion of the second day, Welch was unbeaten on six, while Williams had made three not out.

With two more days of play left, the Proteas will be eyeing to bolster their preparations for the WTC final against Australia as they vie to secure their first ICC title since 1998.