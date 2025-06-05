England's Phil Salt withdraws from West Indies T20Is, replacement named

England wicketkeeper Phil Salt during the 4th T20 International between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on January 31, 2025 in Pune, India. - AFP

LONDON: England batter Phil Salt has withdrawn from the national squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Wednesday.

Salt has been granted paternity leave following the birth of his first child earlier this week. The 27-year-old will now spend time with his family at home.

The right-handed opener had recently returned from the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

He had briefly flown back to England to be with his partner, Abe Salt, for the birth of their child, before rejoining RCB in time for their final league match against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.

Salt played a pivotal role in RCB’s historic IPL 2024 campaign, scoring 403 runs in 13 innings at a blistering strike rate of 175.98. His performances were key in helping the franchise lift their maiden IPL title after an 18-year wait.

In Salt’s absence, the ECB has named Surrey wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith as his replacement for the T20I series.

The first match is set to take place on June 6 at Chester-le-Street, followed by the second T20I in Bristol on June 8 and the final game in Southampton on June 10.

Recently, England emerged victorious against the West Indies in the three-match ODI series, whitewashing the Caribbean side 3-0.

The players’ efforts were highlighted by the outstanding performance of Harry Brook, who was awarded Player of the Series.

England squad for T20I series vs West Indies:

Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood