Ben Curran out for weeks after hand injury against South Africa

Ben Curran suffered a fracture to his right hand on the second day of Zimbabwe’s warm-up match against South Africa at Arundel.

Curran was struck by a delivery from Kagiso Rabada in the fifth over of Zimbabwe’s innings and retired hurt on four runs. He received immediate treatment on the field before being taken for an X-ray, which confirmed the fracture.

Reports suggest that Curran’s injury is unlikely to require surgery.

However, he is expected to be sidelined for approximately four to six weeks, ruling him out of Zimbabwe’s upcoming home Test series against South Africa later this month. The two-Test series will begin in Bulawayo on June 28.

Curran, the middle brother of England internationals Sam and Tom Curran, made his debut for Zimbabwe in December last year.

Since then, he has played six Test matches, including Zimbabwe’s most recent Test against England, as well as six One Day Internationals. He is yet to make his T20 International debut.

Curran has consistently opened the batting for Zimbabwe in Tests, including in the Arundel match, which did not have first-class status.

Zimbabwe spent 79 overs in the field before South Africa declared at 313 for 2, giving themselves an hour to bowl at Zimbabwe before the close of play.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen shared the new ball, bowling with pace and discipline. After injuring Curran, Rabada dismissed Brian Bennett at gully, taking South Africa’s first wicket of the tour.

Lungi Ngidi replaced Rabada and later broke Nick Welch’s bat during the closing stages of the day.

Only one day of play was possible so far in the three-day fixture, with the opening day washed out by rain. The third day also appears likely to be affected by bad weather.

Play is not expected to resume until at least the second session on Thursday, with Friday’s forecast also looking unfavorable. This may leave South Africa heading to London for the World Test Championship final against Australia with minimal match practice.

South Africa will have three days of training at Lord’s ahead of the final, which starts on June 11.

Following the Arundel match, Zimbabwe will return home to prepare for their two-Test series and a T20 International tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand.

Later in the year, Zimbabwe will also host New Zealand for two Tests, participate in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers, and play two Tests against Afghanistan.