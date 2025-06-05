Chelsea sign Liam Delap in £30m deal

Chelsea signed English striker Liam Delap until 2031 from Ipswich Town to strengthen their forward line, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

According to sources the deal has been completed for £30m.

Many top English clubs including Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle United had also been interested in the 22-year-old but Delap chose to play alongside former Manchester City teammate Cole Palmer.

According to reports, Delap was waiting for the outcome of United’s Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao, which influenced his decision.

United’s victory in the Europa League final would have guaranteed them a spot in the next season’s Champions League, but their defeat resulted in exit from European competitions next season and sources have said that reality edged Delap towards Chelsea.

Chelsea announced the striker’s signing in a statement, who scored 12 goals in 37 Premier League games in the 2024-25 season for Ipswich but his efforts went in vain as the club was relegated.

“Chelsea is delighted to announce the transfer of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, with the striker signing a contract until 2031,” Chelsea stated.

“An England Under-21 international, Delap struck 12 times in the Premier League during the 2024/25 campaign and was shortlisted for the Young Player of the Year award,” the club added.

Delap reflected on his decision saying he understands the stature of the club and hopes to achieve new milestones.

"I understand the stature of this club and can see the trajectory it is on with these players and the head coach,” Delap said.

"It's going to be an incredible place for me to develop, and I hope to achieve amazing things here and help the club win more trophies," he concluded.