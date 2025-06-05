Key England player set to return for second Test against India

Undated photo of England fast bowler Jofra Archer (centre) and Joe Root (left) during training drills. — BCCI

LONDON: England’s key fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was left out of the squad for the first Test against India due to injury, is on track to return for the second Test of the series, national selector Luke Wright confirmed on Thursday.

Archer has recovered from his injury but was not included in the squad for the opening Test as he had yet to regain full fitness.

To assess his readiness, Wright has adviced Archer to play county cricket for Sussex against Durham, where his fitness will be closely monitored.

“Jof’s progressing really well. The plan is for him to play a few second-team games to build up his workload, then feature for Sussex against Durham during the first Test window [June 22-25]. If all goes well, fingers crossed, he should be available for selection in the second Test,” Wright said.

Archer has not played first-class cricket since May 2021 due to a series of injuries, including multiple surgeries on his right elbow and a stress fracture in his back.

He was originally scheduled to make a red-ball comeback for England Lions in the second unofficial Test against India A, but was sidelined with ligament damage to his thumb, sustained while fielding in the Indian Premier League last month.

The second Test against India is set for July 2-6 at Edgbaston, following the opening match at Headingley on June 20-24.

England face a critical eight months ahead, including five home Tests against India and the Ashes tour in Australia.

Archer has taken 42 wickets in 13 Tests to date, including two six-wicket hauls during the 2019 Ashes series. His last Test appearance was against India in Ahmedabad in February 2021.

“Like with any fast bowler, he has to keep ticking things off every day without setbacks. If he gets through the Durham game successfully, he could be available for the second Test selection,” Wright added.

England’s five-match Test series against India will continue with matches at Edgbaston and Lord’s, as the team looks to build momentum against the visiting side.