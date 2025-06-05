'I'm aware of the history': says Mike Hesson after taking Pakistan coaching role

Pakistan's newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson during a recent interview on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast episode # 62 in Lahore on June 5, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson spoke candidly on Thursday about the challenges and expectations he faces as he takes charge of the national team.

In an exclusive interview on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast, Hesson opened up about the reasons behind accepting the role and how he approached the transition.

When asked whether he had consulted previous coaches or sought feedback before accepting the position, the former cricketer emphasised his awareness of the challenges ahead and the importance of alignment with the PCB leadership.

"Look, I think I have come in sort of eyes wide open in terms of being aware of the history. I think it was really important to have some conversations with key personnel and to make sure that we were on the same page — and the fact that results won’t come instantly. You know, I am aware of that. As long as people are aware of it, we will have some ups and downs, but if we are aware of where the pinnacle events are and where we want to peak, you know there’s a process to that," Hesson said.

The 50-year-old coach highlighted a fundamental principle that he believes is essential for the success of any sports team: unity and shared understanding among all individuals holding key positions within the team's management framework.

"I needed to understand that everyone in key roles was aware of that, whether that be with the NCA or the chairman or the selectors, or senior players. You know, we all need to be on the same page in terms of where we want to get to. We might have slightly different ideas around the process, but we need to trust that," he stated.

Hesson expressed his conviction about the alignment in vision and his long-term commitment to the role.

"I was really confident after some number of discussions it wasn't just one or two to just sort of question each other around where we wanted to head to because I dont wanna do this job for six months and make some gains or have some ups and downs and then move on, I see this more as a medium-term project and I also see the role of actually working with players away from tour, it was a crucial thing for the PCB and I actually agreed with it," he said.

Hesson also highlighted an important aspect that played a pivotal role in his decision to join the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"I dont think you can come in because there are some significant changes that need to happen with players around you know with fielding techniques, bowling and batting approach because those things cant happen in three or four days before the series," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi officially announced the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson as Pakistan's new white-ball coach on May 13.

The 50-year-old in his first assignment made an immediate impact, guiding the team to a 3-0 T20I series whitewash over Bangladesh — Pakistan’s first home series victory since December 2021.