MLB: Pete Alonso shines with two homers as Mets thrash Dodgers

New York Mets players celebrate after the final out of the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 4, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Pete Alonso starred with two homers and five RBIs as the New York Mets thrashed the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 in the Major League Baseball (MLB) clash here at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

The Mets took a 3-0 lead in the first inning with the help of Alonso’s two-run shot. He again hit a 447-foot three-run shot in the eighth, which was his 14th homer of the season.

Griffin Canning (6-2) pitched six scoreless innings for the Mets, allowing three hits, one walk and striking out seven.

Andy Pages hit a homer off Ryne Stanek in the ninth inning, which was Dodger's lone run but they lost for the third time in four games. Pages' round-tripper allowed Los Angeles to avoid what would have been their fourth shutout defeat this season.

Shohei Ohtani was scoreless with just two hits, failing again to contribute.

Juan Soto opened the scoring for the Mets with a run-scoring groundout, who have won nine of 11 overall.

Alonso followed Soto's RBI grounder in the first, hitting a two-run home run.

The Mets' fourth and final hit of the game was Alonso's three-run homer in the eighth.

The two-homer game was the 22nd of Alonso's career, which ties him for the most in franchise history with Darryl Strawberry.

Gonsolin, who pitched for five innings, permitted three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six.

New York leads the series four games to two entering the Thursday final where Mets David Peterson will start against Landon Knack.