Boxing day Test tickets sold out in record time for Ashes 2025-26

England’s Jonny Bairstow (second from right) takes a screamer to dismiss Mitchell Marsh during the fifth day of the fifth Test at The Oval on July 31, 2023. — AFP

SYDNEY: Tickets for the first day of this December’s Boxing Day Test between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) sold out in record time on Wednesday.

According to Cricket Australia, tickets for the Ashes series were snapped up at lightning speed, with all allocations for the first three days of the Brisbane and Sydney Tests, as well as day one of the Melbourne Test, sold out during the pre-sale.

The opening day of the pre-sale witnessed a staggering surge in demand, breaking previous records with 311,611 tickets sold across all international matches for the 2025-26 season.

This nearly triples the previous single-day sales record of 111,741 tickets set ahead of the 2017-18 Ashes series.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the five-Test showdown between Australia and England, where the hosts will be defending the coveted Ashes urn.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said the overwhelming demand highlights the excitement surrounding the upcoming international cricket season.

“The record demand for tickets shows the excitement fans are feeling about the fantastic international season to come,” he remarked.

Australia enters this series as defending champions, having won the 2017-18 and 2021-22 home series 4-0 and retained the urn with a 2-2 draw in England last year.

England’s last Test series win Down Under was in 2010-11, adding extra anticipation to the battles ahead.

The Ashes series kicks off in Perth in late November, followed by a day-night Test in Brisbane, the third Test in Adelaide and the traditional fixtures in Melbourne and Sydney scheduled through December and January.

More ticket allocations will be released for fans who registered during the pre-sale, with general public sales set to begin on June 13.

In addition to the Ashes, Australian cricket fans can look forward to Twenty20 and one-day series against South Africa and India ahead of the marquee event.

It is pertinent to mention that England will tour Australia this year for the Ashes series, which will begin on November 21, 2025, featuring five Test matches between the two teams.