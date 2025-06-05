Former Sri Lankan star cricketer found guilty of match-fixing

Sri Lanka’s Sachithra Senanayake (left) and Thisara Perera walk off the field after winning the second T20I against Bangladesh at Chittagong on February 14, 2014. — AFP

HAMBANTOTA: Former Sri Lankan spinner Sachithra Senanayake has suffered a major blow as the Hambantota High Court has officially charged him with match-fixing during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020, Sri Lankan media reported on Thursday.

According to a report, the 40-year-old was also accused of attempting to lure fellow cricketers into fixing matches.

He contacted two players participating in the inaugural 2020 LPL via telephone from Dubai, attempting to persuade them to engage in corrupt practices.

One of the players approached was national teammate Tharindu Ratnayake, who was then representing the Colombo Kings.

This is not the first time Senanayake has been embroiled in controversy. He was arrested in 2023 on similar charges but was later released on bail.

At that time, Senanayake denied the allegations, though a three-month travel ban was imposed on him in August 2023 following directions from the Attorney General to the Sports Ministry’s Special Investigation Unit to press criminal charges.

The case marks a significant moment as Senanayake is reportedly the first national-level cricketer in Sri Lanka to face match-fixing charges since the enactment of the country’s new anti-corruption law.

Meanwhile, Senanayake enjoyed a successful international career from 2012 to 2016, representing Sri Lanka in one Test, 49 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 24 T20 Internationals, taking a total of 78 wickets. He was also part of Sri Lanka’s 2014 T20 World Cup-winning squad.

He made his international debut as an 18-year-old in the 2011-12 ODI series against South Africa, was known for his off-spin bowling and useful lower-order batting.

Over his domestic career, he took 297 first-class wickets at an average of 20.50 and 107 List A wickets with an economy rate of 3.90.