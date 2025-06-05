England announce squad for first Test against India

Harry Brook (r) and Joe Root leave the field at lunch time, with their partnership unbeaten on 409 runs during day four of the First Test Match between Pakistan and England at Multan Cricket Stadium on October 10, 2024 in Multan, Pakistan. - AFP

Jamie Overton has been handed a surprise recall to England’s squad for the first Test against India after Surrey teammate Gus Atkinson was ruled out with a hamstring strain.

The return of Jacob Bethell to the squad adds complexity to England’s top-order selection, while Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse are also back after missing England’s recent win over Zimbabwe due to minor injuries.

Overton earned his only England cap at Headingley, the venue for the upcoming Test on June 20, during a match against New Zealand in 2022. In that game, he made a match-turning 97 runs and took a wicket in each innings.

Despite breaking his little finger last week in an ODI against the West Indies and having played only three County Championship matches since the start of last season due to injuries and IPL commitments, Overton has been preferred over Matthew Potts as seam-bowling cover.

England had initially hoped Atkinson would recover in time for the Test, but he was ultimately deemed unavailable, leaving their seam bowling options limited.

Key pacers Mark Wood and Olly Stone are sidelined with knee injuries, while Jofra Archer will not be match-fit until at least the second Test following a thumb injury.

Meanwhile, Bethell, who missed the Zimbabwe Test due to IPL duties, returns to the squad, creating a selection dilemma. His impressive debut series in New Zealand, where he scored three half-centuries at No. 3, put pressure on Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope.

However, both Crawley and Pope responded with centuries against Zimbabwe and may retain their places for now.

Sam Cook, who debuted against Zimbabwe, remains in the squad but is likely to start the series as backup, with Woakes returning after an ankle problem.

Josh Tongue, who missed the entire 2024 season due to injury, has also been included and will feature for England Lions against India A at Northampton this week, alongside Woakes, to prepare for the first Test.

England’s squad has undergone significant changes since their 4-1 series defeat in India 18 months ago. James Anderson retired shortly after that tour, and Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, and Ollie Robinson have all been dropped.

India, too, are in transition, with veterans R Ashwin, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma retired and Shubman Gill assuming the captaincy for the first time.

The series begins at Headingley, then moves to Edgbaston, Lord’s, Emirates Old Trafford, and concludes at the Kia Oval.

India, who have not won a Test series in England since 2007, have sent several squad members ahead to play for India A against the England Lions. The remainder of their touring party is due to arrive in the UK on Friday.

England squad for the first Test against India:

Ben Stokes (captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.