Major blow to West Indies ahead of third ODI against England

TAUNTON: The West Indies women’s cricket team suffered a major setback as star all-rounder Hayley Matthews is likely to miss the third ODI against England due to a shoulder injury, international media reported on Thursday.

According to a report, Matthews is set to undergo a specialist examination in London on Thursday after sustaining a left shoulder injury during the ongoing tour of England.

The injury, aggravated by a fall in the field during the first ODI in Derby, forced Matthews out of the second ODI in Leicester, leaving her participation in the crucial third and final ODI in doubt.

West Indies Women’s head coach Shane Deitz expressed cautious optimism about Matthews’ condition following the team’s 143-run defeat in Leicester on Wednesday.

“She’s going to London tomorrow morning, so we all know more then. Hopefully, we’ll get some good news tomorrow,” Deitz said.

England currently lead the series, having won the first ODI by 108 runs and already swept the T20I series 3-0.

A win in Saturday’s final ODI at Taunton would secure a clean sweep across formats.

Despite the team’s struggles, Matthews was named player of the series for the T20Is, emerging as the leading run-scorer with 177 runs at an impressive average of 88.50 and a strike rate of 137.20.

She produced a memorable unbeaten century in the series opener at Canterbury and followed it up with a strong all-round performance in Chelmsford, scoring 71 runs and taking 3 wickets for 32 runs.

Matthews also formed a vital 91-run partnership in Derby with opening partner Qiana Joseph, who scored 62.

Joseph, who battled for form during the T20I series and missed the second ODI due to illness, is expected to be fit for the final match.

It is pertinent to mention that England hold an unassailable 2-0 lead over the West Indies, with the third ODI scheduled to be played at Taunton on Saturday.