Pakistan to make two additions for Bangladesh T20I tour: report

Pakistan team celebrates after winning the T20I series against Bangladesh 3-0 by winning the final T20I match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 1, 2025. - PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan team is expected to have two new additions for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series, which is likely to take place in July.

According to reports, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi and spinner Sufiyan Muqeem are likely to return to the national side.

Shaheen last featured in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in March this year, where his performance was below expectations—taking just two wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 10.23.

Sufiyan, who also played in the same series, appeared in only one match but impressed with two wickets at a remarkable economy rate of just 3.00.

Meanwhile, the door remains open for star batter Babar Azam regarding his inclusion in the national squad, as he has reportedly been assured of future opportunities.

The preliminary schedule for Pakistan’s T20I tour of Bangladesh has been finalised, with the team expected to arrive in Dhaka on July 18, sources confirmed on June 1.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has drafted the initial itinerary and shared it with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The T20I series will commence on July 20, followed by the second and third matches on July 22 and 24, respectively.

All three matches are scheduled to be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

This tour is not part of the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP). The series was arranged following discussions between senior officials of the PCB and BCB on the sidelines of the ICC Champions Trophy preparations, which Pakistan is set to host later this year.

For context, Pakistan's white-ball team recently entered a new chapter under the leadership of Mike Hesson, the former New Zealand coach.

The 50-year-old made an immediate impact, guiding the team to a 3-0 T20I series whitewash over Bangladesh — Pakistan’s first home series victory since December 2021.