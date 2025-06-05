LSG likely to sack key member after IPL 2025 failure: report

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant (left) and mentor Zaheer Khan after the defeat against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at Lucknow on April 1, 2025. — BCCI

The blame for Lucknow Super Giants’ underwhelming performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has fallen on team mentor Zaheer Khan, and his removal from the coaching setup now appears likely, Indian media reported on Thursday.

According to a report, Zaheer is currently under scrutiny. It is understood that when he was appointed mentor ahead of last year’s auction, he signed a one-year contract.

With that contract now up for renewal, sources say it would be a surprise if he is retained.

Just a day after the conclusion of IPL Season 18, off-season changes are already being discussed.

Several franchises are expected to revamp their coaching setups ahead of next season, and one of the most notable shake-ups could come from Lucknow.

The team’s seventh-place finish — with just six wins from 14 matches — is unlikely to have impressed the LSG management.

Zaheer was brought in to work alongside head coach Justin Langer, whose contract also expires this year.

While it's unclear how effective their collaboration was during the season, there is reportedly a sense of dissatisfaction within both the squad and the management.

Although Zaheer was not part of the coaching staff in 2024, the franchise is reportedly unhappy with the team’s direction and performance under his mentorship this season.

Zaheer is believed to have built a strong professional rapport with captain Rishabh Pant.

However, Pant was a major disappointment with the bat, managing 269 runs in 14 games — including a century and a half-century — but failing to contribute meaningfully in the remaining 12 matches.