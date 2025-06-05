Here's why Shaheen Afridi skipped ground drills in Lahore camp

An undated picture of Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi. - AFP

LAHORE: The second day of the national training camp in Lahore saw seven players participate in the Wednesday morning session, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Mehran Mumtaz, Khurram Shehzad, Haider Ali, Khawaja Nafi, and Ahmad Daniyal.

Additional training also took place during the afternoon session, under the supervision of head coach Mike Hesson and the coaching staff specialising in bowling, batting, and fielding.

According to sources, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi did not participate in ground drills. Having returned from abroad after the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Afridi arrived in Lahore on Wednesday morning, specifically to meet head coach Mike Hesson.

The two held an in-depth discussion regarding future plans for the team.

In a social media post, Mike Hesson expressed his satisfaction with the session at the National Cricket Academy, calling it an important opportunity for both coaches and players to familiarize themselves with one another.

He shared images from the training session, emphasising its significance in building rapport within the squad.

Babar Azam had attended the opening day of the camp, while Mohammad Rizwan will join on the final day.

The three-day camp, involving 22 of Pakistan’s top white-ball cricketers, commenced at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground, as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday. Players were divided into three groups, reporting to camp on June 3, 4 and 5, respectively.

The first group—comprising Babar Azam, Abbas Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Mirza, Shahid Aziz, and Usman Khan—took part in various sessions on Tuesday under the guidance of the national team management, led by Hesson.

According to sources, the PCB is using the camp to inform players about the team's future direction, while also assessing their fitness levels and recent performances.

Furthermore, head coach Hesson is scheduled to meet with top-performing players individually to discuss the roadmap ahead for Pakistan’s white-ball squad.

Pakistan's white-ball team recently entered a new chapter under the leadership of Hesson, the former New Zealand coach.

The 50-year-old made an immediate impact, guiding the team to a 3-0 T20I series whitewash against Bangladesh — Pakistan’s first home series victory since December 2021.

Following this series win, the team is expected to take a brief break before potentially returning to Bangladesh next month for another T20I series.