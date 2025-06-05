South Africa coach confident ahead of WTC final clash with Australia

An undated picture of South Africa's batting coach Ashwell Prince. — Cricket South Africa/ Screengrab

South Africa's batting coach, Ashwell Prince, on Thursday expressed his determination to defeat Australia and his hopes for his team’s best performance in the ICC Test Championship final starting at Lord’s on June 11.

As South Africa prepares to face England in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s next week, much attention is focused on the choice of the Dukes ball — the official ball used in England, which differs significantly from the Kookaburra ball regularly used by South Africa and Australia.

Speaking in an interview with international media, Prince acknowledged the challenge but remained confident.

"It’s going to be the same for both teams, so it’s not going to be a particular advantage. Both sides have some potent bowlers who will be able to perform their skills with the Dukes. We have some of the world’s best bowlers in our line-up who can do some serious damage," he said.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen feature among the top 10 Test bowlers alongside Australia’s Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon — a testament to the strength of these two finalists.

With Keshav Maharaj and Mitchell Starc also ranked in the top 20, the dominance of these bowling attacks largely explains why South Africa and Australia have reached this stage.

Prince also commented on the WTC final format, saying, "I think a final is probably the best way to do it because, unfortunately, not every team gets to play all opponents an equal number of times. We are pretty comfortable with that."

South Africa played only 12 Tests in the current cycle, compared to 22 for England and 19 each for Australia and India.

"The other boards had opportunities to schedule series against us but chose not to," Prince dismissed the criticism.

Prince highlighted a tactical move during the match — sending Wiaan Mulder to bat at number three to prepare him for possible early responsibility at Lord’s.

"The best way to prepare is to keep all possibilities open. We don’t know what the surface is going to look like at Lord’s, but if he is required to do that job, we want to make sure he’s had some preparation," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC World Test championship final is set to take place on June 11, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London between South Africa and defending champions Australia.

South Africa currently leads the WTC 2023-25 standings, having won eight out of 12 Tests.

After a 1-1 drawn home series against India and a 2-0 defeat in New Zealand, they rebounded with series victories over the West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0), and Pakistan (2-0).

On the other hand, Australia stands second on the table, with 13 wins and four losses from 19 Tests.

Their journey included a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka, a 3-1 triumph over India, a 2-0 series win against New Zealand, and a 1-1 draw with the West Indies.

They also whitewashed Pakistan 3-0, while the Ashes series against England ended in a 2-2 draw.

South Africa squad for WTC final: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.