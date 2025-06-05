Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal past Germany into Nations League final

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Nuno Mendes after scoring their second goal at Allianz Arena in Munich on June 4, 2025. — Reuters

MUNICH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a winner as Portugal rallied from one goal down to beat Germany 2-1 here at Allianz Arena on Wednesday to reach the UEFA Nations League final.

Ronaldo's 137th international goal helped Portugal beat Germany for the first time since 2000.

It will be Portugal's second Nations League final, following its win in the inaugural edition in 2019.

Germany dominated the goalless first half, courtesy of Portugal keeper Diogo Costa, who made some brilliant saves.

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring for Germany in the 48th minute, heading one into the right corner, following a pinpoint lobbed pass from Joshua Kimmich.

However, substitute Francisco Conceicao showed individual brilliance to turn around the match for Portugal by scoring a stunner in the 63rd minute to level the scoring, before Ronaldo tapped in five minutes later after Nuno Mendes provided a perfect pass.

For Conceicao, the win carried extra significance, as his father Sergio scored a hat-trick the last time Portugal beat Germany - at the European Championship in 2000.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez praised his team's effort saying that the team played exceptionally in terms of tactics.

"We need to enjoy the victory – we won for the first time in a while against Germany. Tactically we were exceptional and our commitment helped... it was a team victory," Martinez said.

"Now we can recover and evaluate. We want another performance with personality in this shirt," he added.

Spain to face France in the second semi-final on Thursday to set the tie with Portugal in the decider on Sunday.