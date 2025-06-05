Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen on sidelines as PCB backs rising stars

An undated picture of Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi (left), Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam (right) during a training session. — PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in collaboration with the new white-ball team management, has placed its faith in a fresh generation of cricketers, signaling a potential shift away from long-time stalwarts Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi.

Rested for the recent T20I series against Bangladesh, the trio’s absence allowed young talents like Mohammad Haris and Hassan Nawaz to shine—casting doubts over the senior players' future in the shortest format.

The shift in momentum was evident in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Wednesday. Former captain Babar Azam dropped three places to 12th, while Mohammad Rizwan slipped to 13th.

In contrast, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris made a staggering leap of 210 places to reach 30th. Hassan Nawaz jumped 57 spots to 46th, Saim Ayub climbed four places to 61st, and skipper Salman Ali Agha rose 42 spots to 76th.

While no Pakistani bowler features in the T20I top 10, all-rounder Shadab Khan rose 10 places to 14th among all-rounders. In the bowling charts, New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy claimed the top spot.

Haris Rauf is ranked 20th, Shaheen Afridi 36th, Shadab Khan 59th (up 24 places), and Abrar Ahmed 60th (up 45 places).

Mohammad Haris has quickly become a focal point in Pakistan’s T20I setup. His fearless approach culminated in a blistering century during the final T20I against Bangladesh, earning him Player of the Series honors.

In 17 T20Is, he has scored 370 runs at a strike rate of 152.2, with 21 sixes and 33 fours to his name. He made his T20I debut in 2022 against England, famously hitting Richard Gleeson for a six on his first appearance.

As captain of the Stallions, Haris led his side to the Champions Cup T20 title, scoring 269 runs with three half-centuries in the tournament.

Hassan Nawaz is another emerging star making headlines. Former Test all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, impressed by his performances during a power-hitting camp, recommended him for selection.

He repaid the faith with a stunning century off just 44 balls in a T20I against New Zealand in Auckland.

The Haris-Hassan duo opened the innings against New Zealand and shattered a nine-year-old national record by scoring 74 runs in the powerplay—Pakistan’s highest in T20 Internationals.

Hassan Nawaz has so far scored 227 runs off just 118 balls for Pakistan, hitting 16 sixes and 16 fours. His performances in the domestic 2024–25 season have been equally impressive.

He played key roles in the semi-final and final of the President’s Trophy Grade I and racked up 273 runs in five innings of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, including a superb 169 against Larkana.