Lahore Qalandars take PSL trophy tour to US embassy in Islamabad

Lahore Qalandars owner Atif Rana presents a framed, signed jersey to Chargé d'Affaires Natalie A. Baker during a visit to the US embassy in Islamabad on June 4, 2025. — Reporter

ISLAMABAD: As part of the ongoing trophy tour celebrating Lahore Qalandars’ recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) title win, franchise owner Atif Rana on Thursday visited the US embassy in Islamabad and met with Chargé d'Affaires Natalie A. Baker.

The visit served as a goodwill gesture, bringing together representatives of Qalandars and members of the US embassy’s cricket team and fan community.

During the meeting, Rana presented a signed Qalandars jersey to Baker as a token of appreciation. The two sides shared their mutual passion for cricket and discussed the sport’s growing global reach and cultural impact.

Baker, who attended two Qalandars matches this season—including the thrilling final—praised the team’s energy, resilience, and championship win.

“Watching cricket live has been such an exciting experience. I was thrilled to see such a huge fan base and an electric crowd at Gaddafi Stadium.

"As an American who grew up around baseball, it’s fascinating to see the parallels and the passion that cricket inspires. With both sports now part of the Olympics, I look forward to seeing them build even stronger global connections.

I sincerely thank the Lahore Qalandars for welcoming me and making me feel like part of their family,” Baker said.

Rana expressed gratitude for the embassy’s engagement with cricket and extended his appreciation to Baker for her support.

“I am truly delighted to see cricket sparking conversations at the US embassy and to witness the enthusiasm of our American friends toward this beautiful game.

We are especially thankful to Baker for attending our matches. She will forever be part of the Qalandars family—as we say, once a Qalandar, always a Qalandar,” he said.

Fresh off their PSL title victory, Qalandars continue to use the trophy tour as a platform to connect with fans and promote the development of cricket both at home and internationally.

Qalandars have emerged as one of the most successful franchises in PSL history, winning three titles in the last four years.

They remain the only team to have won back-to-back championships, achieving the feat in 2022 and 2023.