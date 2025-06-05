PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq unveils vision for revamping tennis in Pakistan

President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, speaks during an exclusive interview with Geo News in Islamabad on June 4, 2025. — Reporter

ISLAMABAD: President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi on Thursday shared key achievements and future plans, emphasising the ongoing transformation within the national tennis landscape.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Qureshi revealed that significant improvements have been made to the infrastructure of the PTF.

“We have upgraded the Pakistan Tennis Complex by building a gym, restrooms, a cafe and separate accommodations for female athletes,” he said.

He highlighted that Pakistani tennis players are now participating in more international tournaments than ever before.

“In the past year alone, Pakistani players have collectively won over 20 million rupees in prize money,” he added.

To raise the standard of the game, the PTF has invited foreign coaches to conduct training camps for both junior and senior players.

“Sending junior players abroad for exposure remains one of our top priorities,” Qureshi stated.

Reflecting on his own career, he said, “I want to provide today’s players with the facilities I never had access to.” He added that the PTF has also launched talent hunt programs and tournaments across various cities to discover emerging talent.

Qureshi acknowledged the crucial role of the private sector and noted ongoing efforts to secure sponsorships for both the federation and its athletes.

“We need to learn from the Pakistan Cricket Board. Cricket receives ample support, but the PCB also works hard on its marketing,” he remarked.

He criticised the lack of commercial freedom for sports federations in Pakistan.

“Globally, this is not the case. We must allow brands to advertise in stadiums and on courts to generate revenue,” he emphasised.

Highlighting a diplomatic milestone, Qureshi pointed to the successful hosting of the Indian tennis team in Pakistan for the Davis Cup as a major achievement.

However, he expressed disappointment that the Under-12 tournament scheduled to be held in Pakistan had to be relocated to Sri Lanka due to regional tensions.

“Next year, the Under-12 tournament will take place in Pakistan,” he assured.

Promoting peace through sports, Qureshi concluded, “I believe in keeping politics away from sports. The tennis relationship between Pakistan and India must continue,” he concluded.