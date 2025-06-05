Pakistan's Soha Ali shines at ITF Junior Tournament in Nigeria

Soha registers resounding victories in both girls' singles and doubles

By Faizan Lakhani
June 05, 2025
An undated picture of Pakistan Tennis player Soha Ali. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 17-year-old junior tennis player, Soha Ali, continues her impressive run at the ITF Junior Tournament in Nigeria, securing victories in both girls' singles and doubles.

After a strong start in the girls' doubles, Soha Ali triumphed in her opening singles match at the ITF J30 event in Abuja.

She staged a comeback against Nigeria’s wildcard entry, Nenrot Suwa, losing the first set but winning the next two to claim victory. The final score was 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Earlier, Soha and her Indian partner, Sidhak Kaur, won their first doubles match. The pair is now set to compete in the girls' doubles semifinals.

Her performance marks a promising start in the tournament as she aims for further success in both singles and doubles events.

Faizan Lakhani
Faizan Lakhani is Deputy Editor (Sports) at Geo News.

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From Tennis