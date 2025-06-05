Pakistan's Soha Ali shines at ITF Junior Tournament in Nigeria

An undated picture of Pakistan Tennis player Soha Ali. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 17-year-old junior tennis player, Soha Ali, continues her impressive run at the ITF Junior Tournament in Nigeria, securing victories in both girls' singles and doubles.

After a strong start in the girls' doubles, Soha Ali triumphed in her opening singles match at the ITF J30 event in Abuja.



She staged a comeback against Nigeria’s wildcard entry, Nenrot Suwa, losing the first set but winning the next two to claim victory. The final score was 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Earlier, Soha and her Indian partner, Sidhak Kaur, won their first doubles match. The pair is now set to compete in the girls' doubles semifinals.

Her performance marks a promising start in the tournament as she aims for further success in both singles and doubles events.