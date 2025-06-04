Pacer returns as Bangladesh name squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain celebrates dismissing Afghanistan's Nasir Jamal (unpictured) during the fourth day of their only Test in Mirpur on June 17, 2023. — AFP

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday, announced a 16-member squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to commence June 17 in Galle.

The squad marked the return of right-arm Ebadot Hossain after almost two years as he recovered from ACL surgery.

The right-arm pacer sustained the injury during Bangladesh’s ODI against Afghanistan in July 2023, which was also his last international appearance.

Besides him, T20I captain Litton Das also made his return to the Test side after he was given time off during their series against Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanvir Islam and Tanzim Hasan have been dropped from the Test series against Sri Lanka, while ace pacer Taskin Ahmed failed to recover in time.

The two-match Test series, scheduled to be played in Galle and Colombo from June 17 to 29 will formally kick off both sides’ World Test Championship (WTC) campaign.

Notably, this is Sri Lanka’s only home series scheduled until mid-2026, while it is also Bangladesh’s only series of the next WTC cycle.

The Tigers’ only other Test series is against Ireland, which is not part of the WTC.

Following the red-ball assignment, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play a three-match each ODI and T20I series.

The three ODIs are all day-night matches and will take place in Khettarama and Pallekele from July 2 to 8.

The three-match T20I series will then take place in Pallekele, Dambulla and Khettarama from July 10 to 16.

Bangladesh squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana and Khaled Ahmed.