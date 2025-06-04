French Open: Jannik Sinner crushes Alexander Bublik to reach semi-final

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his quarter final match against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik on June 4, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: World number one Jannik Sinner defeated Kazakh showman Alexander Bublik 6-1 7-5 6-0 to qualify for the French Open semi-final here at the court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday.

Sinner took early control of the match, dominating from the first set as Bublik struggled to respond to his powerful smashes. The Italian closed out the opening set convincingly, 6-1.

Bublik tried to stay close in the second set but was unable to take the lead, as Sinner maintained the advantage and closed the set 7-5.

Reflecting on the resounding victory, Sinner mentioned that he and Bublik have faced each other a number of times in the past and thus both players were aware of what to expect.

The Italian then lauded Bublik's sensational campaign, which saw him reaching his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.

“We have played each other a couple of times already, so we already knew what to expect a little bit,” said Sinner.

“But, in other aspects, you never know how he’s going to play.

"I feel like he deserved to be in this quarter-final, he has played some very tough players. I just tried to focus on my side of the court. I was trying to play as solid as possible because he can have some slight ups and downs, so I just needed to stay consistent throughout the whole match."

In the third set, Sinner unleashed his best form, giving Bublik no chance to recover and sealing the victory in straight sets.

After the handshake, Bublik praised the rising Italian star and complimented him on his impressive skills and performance.

“You’re not human, man. You’re 15-year-old and you play like this. Good job.”