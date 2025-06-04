'Got the first call from Fatima': Sultana on Bangladesh World Cup qualification

This collage of picture shows Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana (left) and Pakistan's Fatima Sana in action during ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier. — BCB/PCB

Bangladesh women’s cricket team captain Nigar Sultana revealed that her Pakistan counterpart Fatima Sana was the first to call her after they qualified for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka later this year.

Bangladesh sealed their spot in this year’s mega event in a dramatic fashion as they narrowly edged West Indies in terms of Net Run Rate (NRR) to secure the second position in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier standings, led by hosts Pakistan.

After five matches, the Nigar Sultana-led side were sitting second in the standings with six points and an NRR of 0.639.

Their fate, however, was hinged on the following World Cup Qualifier match between West Indies and Thailand.

Although, the West Indies won the high-stakes fixture comprehensively but ended up 0.013 behind Bangladesh’s NRR, agonisingly missing out on the qualification.

Reflecting on her team’s miraculous World Cup qualification, Sultana shared that she got to know about it from her Pakistan counterpart Fatima.

“So the thing is, I got the first call from Fatima Sana, Pakistan captain. So she was like calling with so many players like Sidra Amin, the other players. They called me like, ‘Yeah, you guys are qualified for the World Cup.’ I said, ‘Really? What are you guys saying?’ Like, ‘Yes, you qualified for the World Cup.’ So it was quite a special moment for me because it was our second ODI World Cup,” said Sultana during a podcast.

Bangladesh played their last match against Pakistan and a victory would have comfortably led them to the World Cup qualification.

The Sultana-led side, however, failed to achieve the desired result and succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat with 62 balls remaining which further dented their Net Run Rate.

The skipper revealed that she had lost hope of featuring in the mega event after the defeat as their fate was hinged on the outcome of the following match, which she did not watch due to ‘negativity’ in her mind and instead listened to music on earphones to prevent herself from panicking.