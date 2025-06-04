BCCI to move first India-South Africa Test out of New Delhi

Sri Lanka players react during a break due to the smog on the second day of the third Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on December 3, 2017. — BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering relocating the first Test between India and South Africa, scheduled to be played in November this year, from New Delhi due to pollution, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, the BCCI has shifted the aforementioned fixture to Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will instead host the second Test between India and West Indies from October 10 to 14 to prevent players from getting affected by unfavourable air quality in the capital during November.

"The Arun Jaitley Delhi will now hold the second Test between India and West Indies between Oct 10-14, which was originally supposed to be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kolkata, meanwhile, will now hold the first Test between India and South Africa from Nov 14-18,” an Indian news website quoted a reliable source within the BCCI.

“This has been done to avoid the players from being affected by possibly high pollution levels at that time of the year. The BCCI prioritises the welfare and well-being of the players and their health at all times. A formal announcement regarding this will be made in the next couple of days.”

The development came after the cricket board received severe backlash for scheduling a Test match in the capital in November – a time of the year when the air pollution in the city has been causing problems for the last few years.

For the unversed, the poor air quality in Delhi has disrupted several cricket matches in recent years.

In November 2016, two Ranji Trophy matches were cancelled and players suffered headaches besides experiencing burning sensation in their eyes.

Next year in December, Sri Lanka players were forced to field during a Test match while wearing face masks due to air pollution.