Max Verstappen on verge of one-race ban

Red Bull's Max Verstappen ahead of the race on June 1, 2025. — Reuters

Former champion Max Verstappen is on the verge of facing a potential one-race ban if he gets another penalty point in the upcoming Canadian GP.

The Dutchman appeared to collide deliberately with Mercede's George Russell, causing quite a stir at the Spanish Grand Prix, held on Sunday.

The Dutch admitted his mistake in a social media post, sharing that the frustration caused ‘a move that was not right and shouldn’t have happened.’

Verstappen received a 10-second time penalty, which dropped him from fifth to 10th in the final classification after the incident with the Mercedes driver on lap 64 of Sunday’s race.

In Formula 1, drivers face a suspension if they accumulate 12 penalty points on their licence within 12 months.

The points expire one year after they are issued. Penalties are given for crashes or driving too slowly, and the severity of the offence determines the number of points docked.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner urged Verstappen to keep his side clean in the upcoming races.

"You can never guarantee anything.

"He's just got to keep his nose clean in the next couple of races.

"Then the first points come off at the end of June."

Current Driver's Championship leader Oscar Piastri, along with his McLaren teammate Lando Norris, has also accumulated penalty points over the past year.